VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,052 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

