VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 338 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 244.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CDW by 91.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 207,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CDW by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after acquiring an additional 197,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CDW by 1,304.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 194,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,213,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

CDW Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CDW opened at $222.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.