VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 491.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $331.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $335.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

