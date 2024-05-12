VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,629 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $149.26 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $158.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.09. The company has a market capitalization of $774.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

