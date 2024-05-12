VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 416 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,454,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 2.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $537.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.