Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vistra by 767.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 270,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 16.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.