Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.41

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.64. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 1,801 shares trading hands.

Vivendi Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.