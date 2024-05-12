Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Shares Up 0.8%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.28. 1,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

Vonovia Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.