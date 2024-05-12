Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.23. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

