Warther Private Wealth LLC Acquires 28,492 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises approximately 5.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $274,274,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Centene by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,961 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Centene by 375.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,351,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Centene by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,395,000 after purchasing an additional 648,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

