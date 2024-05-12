Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $11.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $760.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $761.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.52. The company has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

