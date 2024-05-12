Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.74. 8,986,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $513.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.87.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
