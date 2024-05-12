Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $340,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Warther Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.10. 2,821,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

