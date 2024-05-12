Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.78.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $351.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.13. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. Waters has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $363.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

