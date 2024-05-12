Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $332.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $330.00 to $332.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.78.

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $351.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. Waters has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Waters by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Waters by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

