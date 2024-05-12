Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $358.00 at TD Cowen

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $358.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.78.

Get Waters alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $351.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Waters by 300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.