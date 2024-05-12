Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

