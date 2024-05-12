Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,045 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $141.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

