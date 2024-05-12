Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,001 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,207 shares of company stock worth $42,681,947 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

