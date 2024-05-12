Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $74.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

