Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.32 on Friday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

