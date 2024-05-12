Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Genpact stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

