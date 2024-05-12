Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.57 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after buying an additional 305,602 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 230,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 678,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

