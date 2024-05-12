WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WEED Stock Performance

WEED stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 16,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. WEED has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

