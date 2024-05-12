Wells Fargo & Company Boosts C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target to $8.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.11.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $6.16 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.