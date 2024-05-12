Wells Fargo & Company Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $33.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.28.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Down 0.1 %

RNG stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $491,696.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 in the last three months. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,998,000 after buying an additional 538,325 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $1,510,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 114,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.