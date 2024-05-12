Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$2.05. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 256,100 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Western Copper and Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.0 %
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
