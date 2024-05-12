Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$2.05. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 256,100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Western Copper and Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WRN

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

About Western Copper and Gold

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$388.94 million, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 2.12.

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.