Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.
Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5375 per share. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.19%.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westshore Terminals Investment
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.