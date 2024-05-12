Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5375 per share. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.19%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

