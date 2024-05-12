Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 44.05%.

Shares of UP stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

