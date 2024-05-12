Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

