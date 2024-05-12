William Blair Weighs in on Flywire Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Flywire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,486,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,212,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 419,549 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 450,760 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,479,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,972,000 after purchasing an additional 108,749 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

