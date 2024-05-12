WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Norwood Investment Partners LP

Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up 7.1% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned 0.12% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

