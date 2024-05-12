Windward (LON:WNWD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.26). Approximately 31,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 87,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.26).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Windward from GBX 135 ($1.70) to GBX 137 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.
