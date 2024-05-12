Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.85

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.85 and traded as high as C$45.77. Winpak shares last traded at C$44.89, with a volume of 27,530 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Winpak alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WPK

Winpak Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of C$375.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.3002309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 3.93%.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.