WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.05

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.05 and traded as high as $52.15. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 410,405 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.