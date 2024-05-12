Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

WYNN opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.