X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Down 2.3%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.80. 10,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 17,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

X Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $182.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.98 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 22.42%.

X Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X Financial

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. X Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X Financial stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of X Financial worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

