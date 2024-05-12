Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,801.59% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Xeris Biopharma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 1,940,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,079. The company has a market capitalization of $260.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.26.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,606,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 519,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 100.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 175,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XERS

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.