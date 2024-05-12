Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,223,500 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the April 15th total of 2,077,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamada Stock Performance

YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Friday. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

