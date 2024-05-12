Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,223,500 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the April 15th total of 2,077,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yamada Stock Performance
YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Friday. Yamada has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.
Yamada Company Profile
