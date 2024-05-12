Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the April 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Yangarra Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.46.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
