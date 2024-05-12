Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the April 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

