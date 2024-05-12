Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16, reports. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Yelp Stock Down 7.1 %

YELP stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Yelp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,635 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Yelp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,085 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,643 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Yelp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.