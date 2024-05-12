Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,734,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

