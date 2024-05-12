Zacks Research Comments on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.41 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $157.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.