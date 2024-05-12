Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $890.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,102 shares of company stock valued at $85,207. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.