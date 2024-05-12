Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,102 shares of company stock valued at $85,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

