Zhibao Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Zhibao Technology’s (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 13th. Zhibao Technology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Zhibao Technology Stock Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ ZBAO opened at $3.84 on Friday. Zhibao Technology has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
Zhibao Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zhibao Technology
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Zhibao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhibao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.