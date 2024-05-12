Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 30.1% in April

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

