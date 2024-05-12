ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

