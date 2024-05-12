ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $21.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZI. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

