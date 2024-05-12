Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

ZURVY opened at $50.58 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a current ratio of 22.20.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

